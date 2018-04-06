SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Announces an Investigation of Stewart Information Services Corporation- STC

BALA CYNWYD, PA / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2018 / Law office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC announces that it is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of Stewart Information Services Corporation ("Stewart" or "the Company") (NYSE: STC News) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law in connection with the sale of the Company to Fidelity National Financial, Inc. ("Fidelity").

Under the terms of the transaction, Stewart shareholders will receive only $25.00 in cash and 0.6425 of a share of Fidelity stock for each share of Stewart stock they own. The investigation concerns whether the Board of Stewart breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders and whether Fidelity is underpaying for the Company. The transaction may undervalue the Company and may not be in the Stewart shareholders best interests.

