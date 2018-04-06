London stocks finished a little weaker on Friday, weighed down by the ongoing global trade tensions and strength in the pound after the latest US jobs report fell well short of economists' forecasts. Overnight, US President Donald Trump instructed the country's Trade Representative to consider whether tariffs on another $100bn-worth of Chinese imports were in order following Beijing "unfair" retaliation against the White House's already firm proposal for levies on $50bn-worth of goods from the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...