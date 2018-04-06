Investors sought out the safety of electricity and water utilities amid the ongoing volatility in global capital markets as a result of the ongoing trade tensions. Even as many markets observers appeared to be taking comfort from the less combative tone of the White House's chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow on Thursday evening, and even from the US president himself, overnight Trump indicated he had instructed the country's Trade Representative to consider whether a further $100bn of tariffs ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...