Purchase of Shares for Cancellation 6 April 2018



Further to the announcement made by Hygea vct plc (the 'Company') on 5 April 2018, the Board is pleased to announce that the Company has now undertaken the repurchase of 8,115,376 deferred shares of 49p each (being all of the deferred shares of the Company) for an aggregate price of 1p.



The share restructuring as detailed in the notice of annual general meeting of the Company dated 5 February 2018 has now been fully implemented.



Following this transaction, the issued share capital of the Company is now 8,115,376 ordinary shares of 1p each. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 8,115,376. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change of interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. Enquiries:



John Hustler, Hygea vct plc at john.hustler@btconnect.com



Roland Cornish, Beaumont Cornish Limited on 020 7628 3396



