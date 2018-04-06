As of 1600 BST, the FTSE 250 was down 0.12% as gains for the likes of Inmarsat and TalkTalk were offset by losses over at Ferrexpo. Inmarsat rose after it announced a dividend cut of 60% to allow investment in its in-flight WiFi business, a market the company hopes to take a large part of. Halfords moved ahead as retailers were among the big movers in London on Friday after Citi adjusted its ratings on several stocks as part of a broader note on European general retail, upgrading Halfords to ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...