

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices rose Friday, bolstered by the safe haven appeal of the precious metal. Markets were rattled by another salvo in the brewing trade war between the US and China.



A weaker U.S. dollar also boosted gold prices.



June gold finishes up $7.60, or 0.6%, at $1,336.10/oz.



Traders considered a mixed U.S. jobs report that will do little to clarify the interest rate outlook.



U.S. job growth slowed by much more than anticipated in the month of March.



The Labor Department said non-farm payroll employment rose by 103,000 jobs in March after spiking by an upwardly revised 326,000 jobs in February. However, the annual rate of growth in average hourly employee earnings accelerated to 2.7 percent in March from 2.6 percent in February.



Markets reacted to poorly to comments from Federal Reserve chief J. Powell, who said it was too early to tell if the U.S. economy will be damaged by trade tensions.



