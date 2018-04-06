

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures fell sharply Friday along with U.S. stocks.



The threat of a trade with with China has impacted the U.S. economic outlook, and generated demand worries in the oil patch.



Nymex May oil futures ended $1.48 lower at $63.54 a barrel, down 2.3%.



Prices have fallen despite a drop in U.S. oil inventories and dwindling OPEC output.



OPEC oil production fell to 32.19 million b/d in March, down 90k b/d from February, according to Reuters. This is the lowest production level since April 2017.



Baker Hughes today said the U.S. rig count jumped by 1003.



