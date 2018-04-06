The "France Consumer Survey: Home is Where the Heart is for E-Liquids" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A survey of French e-cigarette users finds vape stores are a very popular retail channel for e-liquids, while hardware purchases are predominantly made online.
An online survey of French e-cigarette consumers was conducted by the publisher between September 2017 and October 2017. All respondents are current e-cigarette users who vape at least monthly.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction and Methodology
3. Respondent Profile
4. Tobacco and e-cigarettes
5. Vape Journey
6. Distribution
7. Hardware
8. E-liquids
Companies Mentioned
- Aromes-et-liquides
- E-liquide-fr
- Eleaf
- Joytech
- Kumulusvape
- Lepetitvapoteur
- Taklope
- Vandy Vape
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wjbtmq/france?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180406005736/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: E-Cigarettes