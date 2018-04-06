

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Claiming he has displayed a staggering ethical blindness, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has called on Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt to resign.



Pelosi claimed in a statement on Friday that Pruitt's alleged abuses of office are representative of an administration that uses their powerful positions to enrich themselves and their friends.



'EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt's tenure has been a part of the Trump Administration's culture of corruption, cronyism and incompetence,' Pelosi said. 'Pruitt must resign.'



Pelosi called on Republicans in Congress to take action to hold Pruitt and President Donald Trump's administration accountable for their abuses.



'The health of our children is the price we pay for this Administration's utter contempt for clean air and clean water, and the free rein they have given special interests to pollute our communities,' Pelosi said.



The harsh words from Pelosi comes as Pruitt is facing mounting scrutiny over alleged ethics violations, including a recent report claiming he rented a condominium linked to energy lobbyists for $50 a night.



Trump has thus far stood by his embattled EPA chief, however, with the president telling reporters on Air Force One on Thursday that Pruitt is a 'good man' who has 'done a terrific job.'



'I think he's done a fantastic job at EPA. I think he's done an incredible job. He's been very courageous,' Trump said of Pruitt. 'Hasn't been easy, but I think he's done an absolutely fantastic job. I think he'll be fine.'



Trump's vote of confidence may allow Pruitt to breathe easier, although the president has previously expressed support for members of his administration that were ousted shortly afterward.



