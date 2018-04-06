SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has announced the release of their 'Automotive Drive Shafts Procurement Research Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the components and spares industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of automotive drive shafts and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

"The rise in electrification projects across the globe has increased the demand for automotive drive shafts from the power and energy sector," says SpendEdge procurement analyst Bhuvaneshwari Udayakumar. "Also, there is a strong demand for suppliers that provide a one-stop-solution for all types of cables as it helps in the standardization of cables in industrial facilities," added Bhuvaneshwari.

Procurement analysts at SpendEdge highlight the following top three market trends that are contributing to the growth of the global automotive drive shafts market:

Advent of IT companies in the automotive industry

Increased focus on reducing vehicles' weight

Use of composite materials for drive shaft construction

Advent of IT companies in the automotive industry

In the recent years, the automotive drive shafts market is witnessing an influx of IT companies. IT companies, at large, provide solutions for data management and automation, which help in streamlining the supply chain process.

Increased focus on reducing vehicles' weight

The automotive industry is focusing on reducing the weight of the vehicles to improve fuel efficiency and reduce the impact of emissions from automobiles. Lightweight vehicles require less power for mobility, thereby consuming lesser fuel.

Use of composite material for drive shaft construction

The category is witnessing the use of composite materials to manufacture drive shafts. The composite material enhances the strength while enabling suppliers to reduce the weight of the drive shaft.

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

