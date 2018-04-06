Stocks finished the session broadly lower after the US president 'upped the ante', opening the door to even heavier US tariffs on Chinese made goods, and following the release of weaker-than-expected US non-farm payrolls data for March. In an interview with CNBC, which was posted to the European Central Bank's website, governing council member Benoit Coeure warned that: "If this would move into a full-fledged trade war, this has a potential to have quite damaging consequences for growth and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...