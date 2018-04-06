

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After moving notably lower in the previous session, treasuries showed a strong move back to the upside during trading on Friday.



Bond prices moved higher early in the session and remained firmly positive throughout the day. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, slid by 5.7 basis points to 2.775 percent.



Treasuries benefited from their appeal as a safe haven amid renewed trade war concerns after President Donald Trump threatened to impose $100 billion of additional tariffs on Chinese imports.



Trump noted in a statement on Thursday that the U.S. Trade Representative recently announced $50 billion in proposed tariffs on imports from China over intellectual-property violations.



China retaliated by announcing plans to impose a 25 percent tariff on $50 billion worth of U.S. exports, including aircraft, cars, and soybeans, which Trump called an effort to harm U.S. farmers and manufacturers.



'In light of China's unfair retaliation, I have instructed the USTR to consider whether $100 billion of additional tariffs would be appropriate under section 301 and, if so, to identify the products upon which to impose such tariffs,' Trump said.



He added, 'I have also instructed the Secretary of Agriculture, with the support of other members of my Cabinet, to use his broad authority to implement a plan to protect our farmers and agricultural interests.'



Responding to the threat from Trump, the Chinese government declared it would retaliate to new tariffs 'with force and without hesitation.'



The strength among treasuries also came following the release of a report from the Labor Department showing U.S. job growth slowed by much more than anticipated in the month of March.



The Labor Department said non-farm payroll employment rose by 103,000 jobs in March after spiking by an upwardly revised 326,000 jobs in February. Economists had expected an increase of about 193,000 jobs.



The report also said the unemployment rate came in at 4.1 percent in March, unchanged from the five previous months. The unemployment rate had been expected to edge down to 4.0 percent.



Meanwhile, the Labor Department said the annual rate of growth in average hourly employee earnings accelerated to 2.7 percent in March from 2.6 percent in February.



Treasuries remained firmly positive as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell delivered remarks about the economic outlook at the Economic Club of Chicago.



Powell reiterated the belief that further gradual increases in interest rates will best promote the Fed's goals of achieving maximum employment and stable prices.



The Fed chief said the path of gradual rate increases is intended to balance the risks posed by raising rates too slowly or raising rates too quickly.



Further developments regarding the trade dispute between the U.S. and China may impact trading next week, although reports on producer and consumer prices, import and export prices, and consumer sentiment may also attract attention.



Traders are also likely to keep an eye on the release of the minutes of the latest Fed meeting next Wednesday, looking for clues about the outlook for interest rates.



Additionally, the Treasury Department is due to sell $30 billion worth of three-year notes next Tuesday, $21 billion worth of ten-year notes next Wednesday and $13 billion worth of thirty-year bonds next Thursday.



