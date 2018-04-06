Tarkett North America, a leader in innovative and sustainable flooring, today announces a price increase on its product portfolio. The increase will take effect on orders received after April 30, 2018.

Tarkett, Tandus Centiva, and Johnsonite product prices will increase between 5 to 7 percent. Tarkett North America delayed these price adjustments as long as possible this year, but ongoing cost increases throughout the industry have necessitated this business decision.

About Tarkett

With net sales of more than €2.8 billion in 2017, Tarkett is a worldwide leader of innovative flooring and sports surface solutions. Offering a wide range of products including vinyl, linoleum, carpet, rubber, wood, laminate, synthetic turf and athletic tracks, the Group serves customers in more than 100 countries worldwide through its major brands: Tarkett, Desso, Johnsonite, Tandus Centiva, Tarkett Sports, FieldTurf and Beynon. With approximately 13,000 employees and 34 industrial sites, Tarkett sells 1.3 million square meters of flooring every day, for hospitals, schools, housing, hotels, offices, stores and sports fields. Committed to "Doing Good. Together," the Group has implemented an eco-innovation strategy based on Cradle to Cradle principles and promotes circular economy, with the ultimate goal of contributing to people's health and well-being, and preserving the natural capital. Tarkett is listed on Euronext Paris (compartment A, ISIN: FR0004188670, ticker TKTT) and is included in the following indices: SBF 120, CAC Mid 60. www.tarkett.com.

