Europe-Bound Travelers Have A New Travel Medical Insurance Option

INDIANAPOLIS, April 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --No matter where in Europe travelers plan to explore, they can travel confidently with EuropeTravel Plus'.

Created by VisitorsCoverageÂInc. in partnership with global benefits and assistance services leader International Medical Group(IMG, EuropeTravel Plus' provides international travel medical insurance coverage for non-US citizens traveling to Europe while also meeting and exceeding the EU's published insurance requirements for the Schengen visa. The plan offers coverage up to 90 days, a $0 deductible option and minimum coverage of $50,000. In addition, the visa letter confirming coverage can be emailed directly to the customer after purchase.

"We are constantly working toward our mission to simplify international travel medical insurance products and customer experience. The creation of the EuropeTravel Plus' plan is another step toward that goal." - Rajeev Shrivastava, CEO of VisitorsCoverage.com.

"We are thrilled to continue to grow our partnership with VisitorsCoverage.com while also offering an innovative product to those traveling to Europe." - Amanda Winkle, VP of International Sales for IMG.

About VisitorsCoverageÂInc.:

Silicon Valley-based VisitorsCoverageÂInc. is an insurtech company operating in the travel insurance space and helping world travelers acquire suitable travel insurance online by providing an insurance experience that is fast, affordable and hassle-free. For more information, please visit www.VisitorsCoverage.com.

About International Medical Group:

For more than 25 years, International Medical Group - headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, U.S.A. - has provided global benefits and assistance services to millions of members in almost every country. We're committed to being there with our members wherever they may be in the world, providing them Global Peace of Mind With 24/7 worldwide assistance and medical management services, multilingual claims administrators and highly trained customer service professionals, IMG delivers the insurance products international members need, backed by the services they want. IMG's global family of companies includes Akeso Care Management IMG Europe Ltd., Global Response Ltd., IMG-Stop Loss(SM) and International Medical Administrators, Inc. For more information, please visit www.imglobal.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/456500/International_Medical_Group_Logo.jpg