Ogletree Deakins- Jacqueline Barrett Named Leadership Council on Legal Diversity Fellow

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2018 / Ogletree Deakins, one of the largest labor and employment law firms representing management, is pleased to announce that Jacqueline Barrett, a shareholder in the firm's Philadelphia office, has been selected as a member of the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity (LCLD) class of Fellows for 2018. The Fellows Program was created by the LCLD to identify, train, and advance the next generation of leaders in the legal profession.

"This is a singular honor for Jacqueline," said Ogletree Deakins' Managing Shareholder Matt Keen. "She joins a select group of experienced attorneys from diverse backgrounds who have been recognized for their potential as leaders in their organizations."

According to LCLD President Robert J. Grey, Jr., the LCLD Fellows Program offers participants "a year-long, in-depth program devoted to relationship-building, in-person training, peer-group projects, and extensive contact with LCLD's top leadership and the best teachers in the business."





About Ogletree Deakins

Ogletree Deakins is one of the largest labor and employment law firms representing management in all types of employment-related legal matters. Premier client service, as outlined in the firm's Client Pledge, is one of the firm's top priorities and a cornerstone of its core values. U.S. News - Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms" has named Ogletree Deakins a "Law Firm of the Year" for seven consecutive years. In 2018, the publication named Ogletree Deakins its "Law Firm of the Year" in the Litigation - Labor & Employment category. Ogletree Deakins has more than 850 attorneys located in 52 offices across the United States and in Europe, Canada, and Mexico. The firm represents a diverse range of clients, from small businesses to Fortune 50 companies. www.ogletree.com

About LCLD

Founded in 2009, LCLD is a growing organization of more than 285 corporate chief legal officers and law firm managing partners who are personally committed to creating a more diverse and inclusive legal profession. The LCLD Fellows Program, which has trained more than a thousand mid-career attorneys since 2011, is one of LCLD's most important initiatives. For more information, visit www.lcldnet.org.

