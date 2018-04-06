The market spotlight is set to shift towards China over the coming week, although over the coming weekend investors might do well to keep an eye out for any remarks from Washington as well. On Tuesday, Chinese president Xi Jinping is set to deliver a speech at the Boao Forum for Asia, which some have dubbed the region's Davos. Naturally, traders will be closely attuned to any remarks regarding recent tensions with Washington, although the US has been joined in its WTO consultations over ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...