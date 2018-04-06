Regulatory News:

Altice N.V. (AEX:ATC) ("Altice NV", Euronext: ATC, ATCB) today published the convocation for its annual general meeting (the "AGM").

The AGM will take place on May 18, 2018 at 11:00 hours Amsterdam time at the Conservatorium Hotel, Van Baerlestraat 27, 1071 AN Amsterdam, The Netherlands.

The agenda for the AGM, the explanatory notes and accompanying documents, among which the shareholders' circular, are available for inspection at the offices of Altice NV, and will be distributed free of charge on request. The information is also available on Altice NV's website: www.altice.net under "Investors Shareholder meetings" and can be requested from ING Bank N.V., Foppingadreef 7, 1102 BD Amsterdam, The Netherlands, telephone +31 20 5636799, e-mail iss.pas@ing.nl.

At the AGM, shareholders of Altice NV are invited to inter alia cast their vote on the proposal to approve the intended separation of Altice USA, Inc. ("Altice USA", NYSE: ATUS) from Altice NV (which will be renamed "Altice Europe") (the "Separation"), which was announced by Altice NV on January 8, 2018. The Separation is to be effected by a special distribution in kind of Altice NV's 67.2% interest in Altice USA to Altice NV shareholders.1 Altice NV still aims to complete the proposed transaction by the end of the second quarter of 2018 following AGM and regulatory approvals.

About Altice

Founded in 2001 by entrepreneur Patrick Drahi, Altice is a convergent global leader in telecoms, content, media, entertainment and advertising. Altice delivers innovative, customer-centric products and solutions that connect and unlock the limitless potential of its over 50 million customers over fiber networks and mobile broadband. The company enables millions of people to live out their passions by providing original content, high-quality and compelling TV shows, and international, national and local news channels. Altice delivers live broadcast premium sports events and enables millions of customers to enjoy the most well-known media and entertainment. Altice innovates with technology in its Altice Labs across the world. Altice links leading brands to audiences through premium advertising solutions. Altice is also a global provider of enterprise digital solutions to millions of business customers. Altice is present in 10 territories from New York to Paris, from Tel Aviv to Lisbon, from Santo Domingo to Geneva, from Amsterdam to Dallas. Altice (ATC ATCB) is listed on Euronext Amsterdam. For more information, visit www.altice.net

1 The distribution will exclude shares indirectly owned by Altice NV through Neptune Holding US LP.

