Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 6, 2018) - GoverMedia Plus Canada Corp. (CSE: MPLS) ("GoverMedia" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has granted an aggregate of 1,645,000 options to purchase common shares of the Company exercisable at a price of $0.51 per share and expiring on April 2, 2023, to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company. The common shares issuable upon exercise of the options are subject to a four-month hold period from the original date of grant.

About GoverMedia

GoverMedia is a Canadian holding company with a fully owned Russian technology subsidiary. GoverMedia has developed a fully operational state of the art internet platform offering all-inclusive online services such as, e-commerce, social media, multimedia, corporate auctions, corporate database, messaging platform and crowdfunding services. We believe the GoverMedia platform is the first and only internet platform offering such a wide range of online services accessible via only one account. The Company's management and advisors have extensive expertise in the Telecommunications, High-Technology, Corporate Development and Finance fields. www.gm.plus and www.govermedia.plus.

For further information, please contact:

Roland J. Bopp

President and CEO

(888) 672-4415

Forward-Looking Information

