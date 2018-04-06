SMOKIN' ED'S CAROLINA REAPERAwarded Even Hotter Guinness World Record

SMOKIN' ED'S CAROLINA REAPER AGAIN OFFICIALLY THE HOTTEST CHILI PEPPER IN THE WORLD!

FORT MILL, South Carolina, April 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Guinness World Records' has notified Smokin' Ed Currie and Puckerbutt Pepper Company that its SMOKIN' ED'S CAROLINA REAPERis once again officially the world's hottest chili pepper.

Guinness has now recognized a new SMOKIN' ED'S CAROLINA REAPERrecord average of 1,641,000 SHU (Scoville heat units) made effective on August 11, 2017, which is over 71,000 SHU hotter than its groundbreaking 2013 record. In comparison, Jalapeno peppers rate at 2,500 to 8,000 SHU.

With recently lab-measured peak levels of over 2,189,000 SHU , SMOKIN' ED'S CAROLINA REAPERhas, after the Guinness-required recertification, reclaimed its undisputed place at the top of 'super-hot' chili charts.

As the plant phenotype has further matured, SMOKIN' ED'S CAROLINA REAPERhas grown hotter over its prior world record and, unlike recent dubious 'world's hottest' claims from other peppers, the Guinness recertification required the submission of rigorous third-party, scientific data to back up the new record.

Look for more information from Smokin' Ed Currie and Puckerbutt Pepper Company on their award-winning achievement soon and at the NYC Hot Sauce Expo on April 21-22, 2018 !

PBPC, LLC, home of SMOKIN' ED'S CAROLINA REAPER-the world's hottest chili pepper, sells USDA Organic, high-quality, Kosher, and all-natural, smokin'-hot mashes, sauces, fresh peppers, dried peppers and powders, seeds, and other fine merchandise at stores throughout the country, on its website at: www.puckerbuttpeppercompany.com, and from our team at sales@puckerbuttpeppercompany.com .

(P.S., and keep it quiet, we also have some really great milder stuff too!)

Contact Smokin' Ed Currie

Cell 803-517-1089

Email smokined@puckerbuttpeppercompany.com

Website www.puckerbuttpeppercompany.com