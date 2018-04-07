Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 6, 2018) - Blackrock Gold Corp. (TSXV: BRC) announces that further to the news release of March 22, 2018, it has issued 400,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.10 per share to settle debt of $40,000. The shares are subject to a hold period expiring on August 5, 2018.

For further information, please contact:

Gregory L. Schifrin, Chief Executive Officer

Blackrock Gold Corp.

Email: gschifrin@blackrockgoldcorp.com

Phone: 1 - 208-290-1180

Websites: www.blackrockgold.ca

www.blackrockgoldcorp.com

