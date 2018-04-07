Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 6, 2018) - FALCON GOLD CORP. (TSXV: FG) ("Falcon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has arranged a 4,000,000 Unit, non-brokered private placement for $200,000 priced at $0.05/Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share and one 2-year common share purchase warrant exercisable at $0.10. Closing will be subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval and any shares issued will be subject to a four-month hold period.

Proceeds from this financing shall be used by the Company for working capital and general corporate purposes.

About Falcon Gold Corp.

Falcon is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on generating, acquiring, and exploring opportunities in the Americas. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture exchange with the trading symbol: "FG". For information on the Company, please visit our website: www.falcongold.ca.

