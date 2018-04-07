Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 6, 2018) - Valens GroWorks Corp. (CSE: VGW) (the "Company" or "Valens"), a multi- licenced, vertically integrated provider of cannabis products, today announced that Mr. Saul Katz LL.L, LL.B has resigned as a director of the Company effective April 5, 2018.

Tyler Robson, Chief Executive Officer of Valens, stated "On behalf of the Board and the Executive Committee, we thank Saul for the contributions to the organization and we wish him success in his future endeavors."

The Company will name a new member to the Board of Directors in the coming days.

About Valens GroWorks Corp.

Valens GroWorks Corp. is a multi-licenced, vertically integrated provider of Canadian cannabis products with two wholly-owned subsidiaries located in Kelowna, BC. Subsidiary Valens Agritech has initiated cannabis production, processing and sales under a Health Canada Dealers Licence, which includes a supply agreement with Canopy Growth Corporation under their extensive CraftGrow distribution network. Subsidiary Supra THC Services is a Health Canada licenced cannabis testing lab providing sector-leading analytical services and has partnered with Thermo Fisher Scientific to develop a Centre of Excellence in Plant Based Medicine Analytics. For more information, please visit http://valensgroworks.com, http://www.valensagritech.com and http://www.suprathc.ca.

For further information, please contact:

Scott Young

Telephone: +1.705.888.2756

