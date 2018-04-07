

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing (BA) and American Airlines (AAL) announced Friday that the airline will buy 47 more of Boeing's 787 Dreamliner jets valued at more than $12 billion at list prices. The deal will more than double its 787 Dreamliner fleet and makes American Airlines the largest 787 customer in the Western Hemisphere.



American Airlines specified that the order for 47 new Boeing 787 widebody aircraft consisting of 22 787-8s scheduled to begin arriving in 2020 and 25 787-9s scheduled to begin arriving in 2023.



As part of order, American has also reached an agreement with Boeing to defer the delivery of 40 737 MAX aircraft previously scheduled to arrive between 2020 and 2022. The revised delivery schedule will better align with planned retirements of other narrowbody aircraft.



The company specified that 787-8s will replace American's Boeing 767-300s, while later 787-9 deliveries will replace Airbus A330-300s and older 777-200 widebody aircraft. The entire order of new 787s will be powered with General Electric's GEnx-1B engines.



American will operate 89 787s once all aircraft under its previous order and the order announced now are delivered.



As part of the strategy to simplify its fleet, American agreed with Airbus to terminate its order for 22 A350s, which was originally placed by US Airways.



