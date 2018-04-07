

SAINT HELIER (dpa-AFX) - Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (TKPYY.PK) confirmed comments by Chief Executive Christophe Weber that the pharmaceutical company is considering taking full control of Irish rival Shire plc (SHP.L, SHPG).



Takeda specified that any potential offer for Shire, if made, would align with its strict investment criteria, including in relation to its dividend policy and credit rating.



On March 28, Takeda said it was considering making an offer for Shire, but that the proposal was at a preliminary and exploratory stage and no approach has been made to the Board of Shire.



