Bitfinex Introduces Trading of 12 New Tokens

Bitfinex, the world's leading digital asset trading platform, which offers state-of-the-art services for digital currency traders and global liquidity providers, has today announced the introduction of 12 new token listings to its trading platform.

With a 24 hour trading volume of more than $500 million, Bitfinex is a leading provider of a number of advanced trading features and charting tools, peer-to-peer financing, OTC and margin trading across a number of digital assets for the growing global crypto trading community. The trading platform has today announced the introduction of 12 new token listings to the platform, including: Aion (AION), IOSToken (IOST), Request Network (REQ), Raiden Network (RDN), Loopring (LRC), BnkToTheFuture Token (BFT), Cofound.it (CFI), WAX (WAX), SingularityNET (AGI), MedicalChain (MTN), ODEM (ODEM) and Dai (DAI).

The newly introduced token listings have a combined market capitalization of over $1.1 billion USD and represent a significant addition to the Bitfinex trading platform, offering traders greater exposure to a broader range of trading and investment opportunities.

"The introduction of such a large selection of tokens, representing a diverse array of blockchain-based projects, marks an exciting development for Bitfinex. We are proud to introduce these tokens as we believe that each serves to strengthen and enliven a unique aspect of the global blockchain ecosystem, and will offer new and exciting trading options for our users," said Jean-Louis van der Velde, Chief Executive Officer of Bitfinex.

"We are excited to be going the extra distance to accommodate the needs and expectations of our traders. Looking forward, we will continue to expand our service offerings to best address their needs, and to maintain an advanced and supportive trading platform for the growing digital asset community," added van der Velde.

In addition to Bitfinex, trading of the above tokens will also be enabled on Ethfinex, an Ethereum focused hybrid trading platform.

