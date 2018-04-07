Technavio's latest market research report on the global baby bottles market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

According to Technavio market research analysts, the global baby bottles market will grow at a CAGR of close to 4% during the forecast period. The increase in adoption and promotion of formula milk is a major factor driving the market's growth.

Milk formula is one of the fastest-growing packaged food category owing to the convenience associated with its use. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends breastfeeding for infants due to the many benefits associated with it. However, some mothers choose to use milk formula. Also, some infants do not have mothers to breastfeed them.

In recent years, many players in the market have been launching new or reformulated formula milk products, which they claim to be as nutritious as breastmilk. Formula milk can be stored for longer durations after its preparation, and parents get sufficient time for household work. Many lactating mothers, particularly working women and others in single-parent households are replacing breastmilk with formula milk for their newborns.

In this report, Technavio highlights the emergence of BPA-free baby bottles as one of the key emerging trends driving the global baby bottles market:

Emergence of BPA-free baby bottles

Food and beverages that are contaminated by BPA can cause severe diseases such as breast and prostate cancer, brain and thyroid abnormalities, infertility, heart diseases, diabetes, early puberty, and obesity. Constant heating can lead to the BPA content on the inner surface of baby bottles that can get transferred into the food or beverages in the bottles, exposure to high degree pH detergent, or mechanical pressure on the bottle surface. It is a toxin that hampers the neurological and reproductive health. It releases estrogen and affects the growth and bodily functions.

"Polypropylene or PES/polyamide is used to manufacture BPA-free bottles. Several players in the market manufacture and sell BPA-free baby bottles. In developing countries such as China and India, the awareness about the implications of BPA in baby bottles is low, but the players are trying to popularize BPA-free bottles in such markets," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on toys and baby products

Global baby bottles market segmentation

This market research report segments the global baby bottles market into the following product capacity (6-9 oz, 3-6 oz, 9-12 oz, and <3 oz) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). The 6-9 oz segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 50% of the market.

APAC was the leading region for the global baby bottles market in 2017, accounting for a market share of nearly 35%. By 2022, APAC is expected to continue dominating the market owing to the introduction of several varieties of baby bottles by manufacturers.

