The global carpet cleaning equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 5% during the period 2018-2022, according to a new market research study by Technavio

The report presents a comprehensive research of the global carpet cleaning equipment market by product (upright, canister, and handheld) and by end-user (commercial and residential). The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.

Market driver: increasing adoption of cleaning equipment in developing countries

In developing economies, the adoption rate of carpet extractors, vacuum cleaners, washing machines, and automatic polishers and scrubbers has increased. Factors such as product availability, lifestyle evolutions, expanding middle-class segments, urbanization, and increasing labor costs have led to the adoption of such equipment among the consumer segments.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for home, kitchen, and large appliancesresearch, "There has been a demand shift from labor-intensive cleaning techniques to the use of efficient cleaning equipment, in developing markets. This has augmented the growth of the global carpet cleaning equipment market as well. The expansion of the manufacturing sector and the ease of product availability have led to the growth of the market."

Market trend: advent of green cleaning technologies

The primary focus of the global carpet cleaning equipment market is on sustainable and green cleaning technologies. In countries such as the US, the carpet cleaning equipment market is considered a green industry. Adopting green and sustainable cleaning methodologies contributes to the increased operational competence of the market players. Such practices aid in improving the overall health of consumers, reduce procedure costs, and extend the longevity of buildings. The primary focus of green cleaning technologies is to reduce the carbon footprint of cleaning equipment. This is achieved by optimizing product manufacturing processes, using natural and renewable resources, utilizing recyclable materials for packaging, and reducing fuel consumption for transportation. The advent of green cleaning technologies is beneficial to the consumers in terms of health and environmental sustainability.

Market challenge: low labor costs in developing countries

In developing countries such as India and China, a number of people prefer traditional, labor-intensive methods of cleaning. Low labor costs contribute to the high demand for such cleaning methods. In these market, professional cleaners and housekeeping agents are increasingly hired. In developing regions, the availability of economical labor contributes to the limited use of carpet cleaning equipment. The mop and broom method of cleaning is in high demand in such countries. Therefore, the availability of cheap labor poses as a challenge that impacts the growth of the global carpet cleaning equipment market

