The latest market research report by Technavio on the global fruit processing equipment marketpredicts a CAGR of close to 6% during the period 2018-2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180407005059/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global fruit processing equipment market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report segments the global fruit processing equipment market by application, including fruit juice, fruit powder, and fruit squash; jam and jellies; frozen and dried fruit; and canned fruit and by geography, including the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global fruit processing equipment market, according to Technavio food and beverage researchers:

Growing opportunities for expansion of fruit processing sector: a major market driver

Growing availability of advanced food processing equipment: emerging market trend

The Americas dominated the global fruit processing equipment market with 40% share in 2017

In 2017, fruit juice, fruit powder, and fruit squash held the highest market share of nearly 34%

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

Growing opportunities for expansion of fruit processing sector: a major market driver

Many agriculture-based, developing countries may also contribute to the growth of the global fruit processing equipment market during the forecast period. Such niche economies provide the opportunities for growth owing to certain domestic factors. Ethiopia has a favorable climate for horticulture products such as pineapples, passion fruits, bananas, avocados, citrus fruits, mangoes, mandarins, papayas, guavas, and grapes. It also exports fresh fruits to the EU and the Middle East. The demand for fruit juice is high in the country. The government also helps by providing various incentives for investing in the fruit processing sector. Therefore, there are ample opportunities for the expansion of the fruit processing industry in the country.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Growing availability of advanced food processing equipment: emerging market trend

Several technologies have been implemented in fruit processing equipment to increase the quality of the processed fruit products through R&D. HPP is used to pasteurize fresh fruits using high pressure, which is created using water. This method aids in preserving the nutrients in the fruits. This resulted in the processed fruits being in uniform shape, which can be used for instant transmission. The technique that is used to measure the freshness of the fruits is coated fabric. It is used in the processing of oranges for tracking the evolution of chemical changes occurring in oranges due to a long period of storage at 41° F.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on food service, "Pulsed electric fields is a non-thermal method of food preservation. It implements short pulses of electricity to maintain microbial hygiene. This technique has a much less harmful effect on food quality attributes."

Global market opportunities

In terms of regional dominance, the Americas led the global fruit processing equipment market, followed by EMEA and APAC in 2017. In the Americas, the market is majorly influenced by the expansion of the fruit processing industry, the growing population, and the increasing number and varieties of marketing strategies implemented by the players in the market. The increasing demand for canned fruits due to their ease of use, increased shelf life, and concentrated flavor will also drive the demand for canned fruit processing equipment.

In EMEA, the rising demand for convenience foods such as canned fruits, frozen fruits, and dried fruits will contribute towards market growth. One of the most produced and processed fruits in this region are apples. Similarly, other fruits such as grapes, pears, peaches, and berries are processed on a large scale.

Technavio's best deals of the month!

Technavio supports Health for All campaign on this World Health Day with 20% savings on all reports in the Health and Wellnesscategory for the entire month.

OR

Celebrate International Astronomy Day by indulging in a whopping 30% savings on all reports in the Spacecategory. Offer valid from 16th April for a limited period.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180407005059/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com