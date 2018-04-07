Technavio's latest market research report on the global hybrid and electric vehicle integrated drive unit market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

According to Technavio market research analysts, the global hybrid and electric vehicle integrated drive unit market will grow to 4.23 million units by 2022. One of the major factors driving the market's growth is that IDU makes EVs more efficient through weight reduction.

While designing new models, weight reduction has become a crucial factor for automotive OEMs. The growing demand for efficient and high-performance vehicles has made weight an important parameter, as reduction in weight improves the performance of the vehicle significantly. Manufacturers are constantly looking for weight reduction in EVs to enhance mile range.

EVs include electric powertrains for propulsion, which includes components such as electric motor, inverter, and transmission. Conventional electric powertrain connects these components that lead to a heavier powertrain. As these components are crucial, suppliers worked to develop the solution that is more viable to EVs. IDU was the outcome of this development. It integrates these components into one unit. IDU makes it possible to reduce the weight of the electric powertrain considerably.

In this report, Technavio highlights the growing popularity of fully IDU as one of the key emerging trends driving the global hybrid and electric vehicle integrated drive unit market:

Growing popularity of fully IDU

The EV market observed adoption of IDU that combined an electric motor with power electronics. This incorporation allowed suppliers to reduce the space and weight of the vehicle. This resulted in IDU gaining popularity in the EV market. Also, the transmission into this IDU further boosted the benefits. This enhanced unit is called fully IDU (electric motor, power electronics, and transmission in a single unit).

"Integration of IDU into EVs significantly reduced weight and are continuously looking to reduce weight for mile range optimization and higher efficiency compared with a conventional powertrain. Hence, the demand for IDU is expected to grow during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on powertrain

Global hybrid and electric vehicle integrated drive unit market segmentation

This market research report segments the global hybrid and electric vehicle integrated drive unit market into the following applications (fully electric vehicles and hybrid electric vehicles) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The fully electric vehicles segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 60% of the market. The market share for this application is expected to decrease nearly 2% by 2022. The fastest growing application is hybrid electric vehicles, which will account for nearly 42% of the total market share by 2022.

APAC was the leading region for the global hybrid and electric vehicle integrated drive unit market in 2017, accounting for a market share of nearly 60%. By 2022, APAC is expected to witness a major decline in market share of nearly 9% whereas, the Americas and EMEA will see positive growth.

