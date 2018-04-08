Save a Whole Lot of 'Dough' With Dacia and Deliveroo

LONDON, April 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Dacia is celebrating saving customers a whopping £1.5billion since arriving in the UK five years ago, by saving you even more 'dough' this week

Dacia customers have saved an average of £13,100 each compared to average UK car buyer - that's the equivalent of 13 years' worth of takeaway pizza

To celebrate this, Dacia has teamed up with Deliveroo to offer the nation £13,100 worth of free pizzas this week

Dacia, the best value car brand in the UK, has found that in the five years since launching in the UK, it has saved its customers an incredible £1.5 billion when buying a new car. That's the equivalent of £13,100 per customer, when comparing the average cost of a new car with the cost of all Dacias sold in the UK over the last five years.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/663597/Dacia_Value_Car_Brand_Deliveroo.jpg )

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/663598/Dacia_Value_Car_Brand.jpg )



To celebrate five years of offering incredible value, Dacia is giving savvy Brits the chance to save even more 'dough' ('dough' - 'pizza', see what we did there?) by partnering with Deliveroo to give people £10 off their next takeaway pizza order. That's the same as 13 years' worth of pizza² over the course of just one week - 'Dacia-lot of dough!'

Dacia offers the best value new cars on the market - and it's not just about price. The Dacia Sandero has not only been the most affordable car on sale in the UK since 2013 - starting at an incredible £6,995 - but has been awarded the title of 'Best Small Car under £12,000' by the industry experts at What Car? for the last six consecutive years.

As well as being one of the UK's most affordable cars to buy, the Sandero was also recognised for being one of the most efficient cars to own and run, with a running cost of just 20.63p per mile³, according to cap hpi's recent Pence Per Mile ratings. In fact, the top three most affordable cars to run in the UK were all Dacias.

To get a 'pizza the action' and enjoy money off your takeaway this week, just head online to Deliveroo Foodscene (http://bit.ly/2IqLFXQ) to claim your personalised 'Sander-dough' discount code, and enjoy a taste of the simple joys in life, courtesy of Dacia!

Data

Figures courtesy of JATO, based on the average cost of a new car sold in the UK between January 2013 and January 2018.

² Based on 2017 research from Deliveroo that shows the average person will spend £1,000 a year on takeaways.

³Figures taken from cap hpis Pence Per Mile (PPM) ratings released in February 2018 showed 1st, the New Dacia Sandero 1.0 SCe Access, 2nd, the New Dacia Sandero 1.5 dCi Ambiance, 3rd, the New Dacia Duster 1.6 Access SCe 115 4x2.

About Dacia

Dacia is pronounced da-tcha (as in Thatcher).

Dacia vehicles offer exceptional value for money. Dacia produces spacious, robust, high-quality vehicles of original design that are affordable for everybody.

Relaunched by parent company Groupe Renault in 2004, Dacia launched in the UK in January 2013 and enjoyed the most successful start ever for a new car brand in the UK. The Dacia range consists of the Dacia Duster, a sporty all-terrain vehicle, to family vehicles such as the Dacia Sandero and Dacia Logan MCV. Dacia continues to enjoy great success with over 5 million Dacias sold in Europe since the brand's revival in 2004. More than 120,000 Dacias have been sold in the UK over the last five years.

Dacia rated one of the best car manufacturers for reliability in the 2017 Which? Car Guide - out of 36 rivals including many luxury brands.

Dacia Sandero awarded the title of "Best Small Car under £12,000" by What Car? for six consecutive years (2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013).

Dacia rated the number one car brand for value by 10,000 car owners surveyed by Auto Trader for its New Car Awards 2017.

Dacia Logan MCV named Most Highly Rated Car at Honest John Awards 2017

Dacia Duster named Best Tow Car and Best Winter Car at the Carbuyer Best Cars Awards 2017

For further information please visithttp://www.press.dacia.co.ukor@RenaultUKPR