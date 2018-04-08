Essential Services Group, Inc. to Present at 11:30AM at The MicroCap Conference on April 9th and 10th in New York City at the Essex House

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 7, 2018 / Essential Services Group, Inc. (Pre-IPO) www.essentialservicesgroup.com , is a holding company focused on building a diversified platform in the fragmented infrastructure services space through consolidation and organic growth. Our core strategy will be to identify infrastructure management opportunities across multiple markets ranging from Geospatial Technology, Sub-surface Utility Coordination, Infrastructure Maintenance/Inspections/Construction, Transportation, and Water Treatment Solutions. Additionally, ESG has identified several actionable bolt-ons which it plans to acquire during 2018-19 that provide significant growth through scale, synergies, and business capabilities, positioning ESG as a leading regional solution provider in the robust infrastructure environment.
We expect this market to develop as the direct result of a growing economy, aging infrastructure, increasing federal regulatory demands and oversight across these industries. Additionally, the growing volume in waste products and the need for better remediation solutions will provide a catalyst for growth aimed at improving our global environmental condition.
Our objective is simple: to provide a combination of solutions and services that are vital to a client's everyday operations and financial condition. Our timeline is to aggressively capture a share of the global marketplace, where potential clients often face a lack multiple infrastructure needs. ESG will target companies that provide solutions and grow the company through revenue acquisitions that ESG has identified. Today it was announced that Billy Robinson Executive Vice President of Essential Services Group, Inc., will present at The MicroCap Conference to be held at the Essex House in New York City on Monday, April 9, 2018 at 11:30 a.m. ET.
CONFERENCE OVERVIEW AND STRUCTURE
The MicroCap Conference is an exclusive event for investors who specialize in small and microcap stocks. It is an opportunity to be introduced to and speak with management at some of the most attractive small companies, learn from various expert panels, and mingle with other microcap investors.
The MicroCap Conference will take place in New York City at the Essex House on April 9th and 10th. Registration will begin on Monday at 7:00AM and will last until the evening. These days will be jam-packed with company presentations, 1-on-1 meetings, roundtables, expert panel discussions, and plenty of time to network with other investors over food and drinks.
REGISTRATION FOR INVESTORS
To request free registration, please go to our website (www.microcapconf.com), and click the 'Registration' button.
PARTICIPATING COMPANIES
For our most updated list of companies, please go to our website (www.microcapconf.com).
