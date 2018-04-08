

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At least two people were killed and 20 injured after a man drove a van into a group of people in the center of the western German city of Münster on Saturday, according to reports.



The suspected driver also shot himself dead after ramming the vehicle into a huddle of people sitting in front of the Grosser Kiepenkerl, a landmark restaurant in the historic center of the city, a police spokesman reportedly said.



Of the more than 20 people injured, six were in a serious condition, the report said.



Herbert Reul, the interior minister of North-Rhine Westphalia, the state where Münster is located, reportedly said there was no indication that the attack had any kind of 'Islamist background.' Mr. Reul emphasized the suspect wasn't a migrant or a refugee.



The reports said the the suspect was a 48-year old German man with a history of mental-health problems.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX