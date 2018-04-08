The global fertility services market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 7% during the period 2018-2022, according to a new market research study by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180408005044/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global fertility services market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report presents a comprehensive research of the global fertility services market by service type, including treatment services and testing and storage services. The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

Market driver: rising prevalence of late parenthood

One of the major factors leading to infertility problem is the increased age of parenthood. It has severely affected European countries and some of the Asian countries such as Japan. Over the past few decades, the global median age for bearing the first child has drastically increased. Factors leading to falling fertility rates are the growing use of various contraceptive technologies, increasing focus on higher education and career, and urbanization have led to the rising median age of first pregnancy. The number of women working has increased globally, and this has also increased the average age of conceiving a child.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for health and wellnessresearch, "This growing trend of late motherhood is against the natural range of fertile years for women. Women's fertility is expected to be at the highest during her mid-20s. However, it starts declining after they turn 30 and declines further after 35 years. The chances of pregnancy reduce with the rising age. Complications such as increased risk of gestational diabetes, high blood pressure, or heavier babies arise with late pregnancy. Therefore, the increasing trend of late parenthood is expected to have a higher need for fertility services such as treatment services, which includes, ICSI, zygote intrafallopian transfer, gamete intrafallopian transfer, IVF as well as testing and storage services among couples and individuals. This is expected to drive the global fertility services market during the forecast period."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Market trend: rising cases of prostate cancer

There has been an increase in the number of people with prostate cancer, and it is one of the most common types of cancer among men, globally. Treating this type of cancer can lead to the removal of the prostate gland, resulting in impaired sexual function and drop in fertility in at least half of the men undergoing this treatment. It becomes difficult for the patient to retain the ability to father children through sexual intercourse, after the initial treatment.

During the process of prostatectomy, the removal of the prostate and the nearby seminal vesicles take place. Seminal vesicles can be defined as the two small structures that lie at the base of the bladder. Along with the prostate, they provide the semen that carries the sperm through the urethra toward the penis during ejaculation. The ejaculation becomes impossible after the loss of semen post surgery. Thus, the sperm physically cannot reach the woman's egg for fertilization. The fertility in men is nearly always impaired, after the use of radiation therapy.

Market challenge: high complication rate in fertility services

All medical treatments involve a certain amount of risk, and fertility services are no exception. The high success rate of artificial insemination as compared to other treatments has compelled most women to undergo such treatment. However, they can cause various complications including multiple pregnancies, ovarian hyperstimulation syndrome, internal bleeding or infection, premature delivery, birth of low-weight babies, and congenital defects.

Is your business on track for a successful future? Learn how Technavio can help

Technavio helps businesses anticipate changes in their marketplace, make proactive adjustments, and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

Technavio's best deals of the month! Technavio supports Health for All campaign on this World Health Day with 20% savings on all reports in the Health and Wellnesscategory for the entire month. OR Celebrate International Astronomy Day by indulging in a whopping 30% savings on all reports in the Spacecategory. Offer valid from 16th April for a limited period.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180408005044/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com