Technavio market research analysts forecast the global medical composite materials market to grow at a CAGR of close to 7% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180408005046/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global medical composite materials market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This market research report segments the global medical composite materials market into the following applications (diagnostic imaging, orthopedics, needles and syringes, dental, and microsphere), type (polymer-ceramic composites, fiber composites, and polymer-metal composites), and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the increasing demand for lightweight material in the medical industry as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global medical composite materials market:

Increasing demand for lightweight material in the medical industry

Composites are a good alternative to metals and alloys as they are lightweight and resistant to corrosion. Composites that are used in medical instruments must meet stringent standards and specific end-use requirements. Composites have become an effective alternative to metals and metallic alloys that have been conventionally used in medical devices.

Special composites principally based on carbon fibers have been developed for hospital equipment, surgical instruments, orthopedic products, and biocompatible implants to compete with materials such as aluminum, stainless steel, and titanium. In the medical industry, these materials are used as structural components. However, these materials are radiopaque, i.e., they obstruct X-rays. During the forecast period, the increase in demand for lightweight composite materials for medical devices will have a positive impact on the global medical composite materials market.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for metals and minerals, "In the medical industry, other materials such as fiber reinforced polymer composites are also used. Fiber reinforced polymers are used in the medical industry due to their light weight, high stiffness, and biocompatibility. Composites such as polymer-ceramic composites and fiber ceramic composites are used to manufacture artificial limbs. These composites are generally considered owing to their properties such as fatigue resistance and high flexibility. The chemical inertness of carbon fiber makes it the material of choice for a number of surgical applications where the material is used in conjunction or instead of metallic or polymeric materials."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global medical composite materials market segmentation

Of the five major applications, the diagnostic imaging segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 40% of the market. The market share for this application is expected to increase by 2022. The fastest growing application is orthopedics, which will account for nearly 26% of the total market share by 2022.

The Americas was the leading region for the global medical composite materials market in 2017, accounting for a market share of nearly 37%. By 2022, the Americas is expected to continue dominating the market and register the highest growth rate.

Technavio's best deals of the month! Technavio supports Health for All campaign on this World Health Day with 20% savings on all reports in the Health and Wellnesscategory for the entire month. OR Celebrate International Astronomy Day by indulging in a whopping 30% savings on all reports in the Spacecategory. Offer valid from 16th April for a limited period.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180408005046/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com