Technavio market research analysts forecast the global metering pumps market to grow at a CAGR of nearly 6% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest report.

This market research report segments the global metering pumps market into the following products (diaphragm-type and plunger-type), end-users (water and wastewater industry, oil and gas industry, chemical and petrochemical industry, and food and beverage industry), and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the growing demand for water conservation and treatment as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global metering pumps market:

Growing demand for water conservation and treatment

The increasing demand for potable water in all geographic regions is one of the most crucial factors boosting the global metering pumps market. As water is the most essential thing on the planet for human life and survival, factors such as increasing urbanization and industrialization, economic activities in the developing countries, and the continuous increase in per capita water consumption are augmenting the demand for potable water across the globe. The severe shortage of potable water in several parts of the world is driving governments to concentrate on measures such as water conservation, water treatment, and environmental preservation.

Factors such as rising demand for high-quality potable water and stringent regulations that limit the discharge of waste into the environment have led to considerable growth in the number of water and wastewater treatment plants. This is driving the market for metering pumps. These metering pumps have a wide spectrum of applications in the water and wastewater industry.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio forautomation, "Metering pumps have a major role in dispensing treatment chemicals for disinfection, clarification, filtration, coagulation, flocculation, and others. Metering pumps are primarily deployed for these processes because they offer the flexibility to vary the amount of chemical dosage rate according to the required process conditions."

Global metering pumps market geographical segmentation

EMEA was the leading region for the global metering pumps market in 2017, accounting for a market share of more than 34%. It was followed by APAC and the Americas. The EMEA region is expected to witness steady growth and dominate the global market during the forecast period.

