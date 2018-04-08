

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - One man has died and four firefighters have been injured in a blaze at Trump Tower in New York.



The victim was a resident of the building who died after being taken to hospital, fire officials reportedly said.



US President Donald Trump has a home and an office in the building. But Mr Trump, First Lady Melania and their son Barron are currently in Washington DC.



The fire erupted on the 50th floor of the high-rise, which contains apartments and office space.



The cause of the blaze has not yet been released.



Trump twitted, 'Fire at Trump Tower is out. Very confined (well built building). Firemen (and women) did a great job. THANK YOU!.'



