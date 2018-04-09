

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Monday release February figures for current account, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



The current account is expected to show a surplus of 2,196.0 billion yen, up from 607.4 billion yen in January. The trade balance is tipped to show a surplus of 1,390.2 billion yen - down from 2,022.6 billion yen in the previous month.



Japan also will see March results for the eco watchers survey. The survey for current conditions is expected to show a score of 48.0, down from 48.6 in February. The outlook is pegged at 51.0, down from 51.4 a month earlier.



Australia will see March results for the Performance of Construction Index from AiG; in February, the index score was 56.0.



The Philippines will release February numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. In January, imports were worth $8.54 billion and exports were at $5.22 billion for a trade deficit of $3.22 billion.



