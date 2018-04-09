The latest market research report by Technavio on the global plant-based water marketpredicts a CAGR of around 27% during the period 2018-2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180408005079/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global plant-based water market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report segments the global plant-based water market by product type (coconut water and maple water) and by geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global plant-based water market, according to Technavio food and beverage researchers:

Packaging innovations: a major market driver

Rising demand for organic plant-based water: emerging market trend

The Americas accounted for a revenue share of more than 50% of the global market in 2017

In 2017, the coconut water sector held the largest share of the market

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

Packaging innovations: a major market driver

Packaging innovations are one of the major factors driving the global plant-based water market. Attractive and innovative packaging strategies have been emerging gradually as one of the best ways for vendors in the plant-based water market to tempt new consumers and generate increased market demand. Portable, single-serve packaging and innovative packaging designs are important parameters for consumers to judge a brand and its product offerings. Many plant-based water manufacturing players are launching plant-based water products with attractive and innovative packaging designs. Numerous players are concentrating on green packaging or sustainable packaging for their plant-based water products to indicate that the packaging material is biodegradable or can be recycled with minimal ecological footprint.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Rising demand for organic plant-based water: emerging market trend

Organic food and beverages are becoming popular because of their health benefits. The market for organic beverages is a niche segment. Organic products are usually priced higher than the conventional products. The premium price is because of the comparatively high production costs as well as consumers' willingness to pay extra for organic products.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio fornon-alcoholic beverages research, "The increasing health awareness of the harmful effects of consuming sugar and artificial sweeteners in excess is contributing to the demand for organic plant-based water. Therefore, many players are launching organic plant-based water. The demand for organic plant-based water products is expected to increase during the forecast period, thereby increasing the overall revenue of plant-based water market."

Global market opportunities

In 2017, the global plant-based water market was dominated by the Americas that accounted for a revenue share of more than 50%. It was followed by EMEA and APAC. The increased demand for natural plant-based hydration products is one of the major factors contributing to the market growth in the Americas and Western Europe. The growing number of supermarkets, hypermarkets, discount store, convenience stores, and food specialty stores across the globe is also a major driver, which will impact the growth of global plant-based water market during the forecast period.

Technavio's best deals of the month! Technavio supports Health for All campaign on this World Health Day with 20% savings on all reports in the Health and Wellnesscategory for the entire month. OR Celebrate International Astronomy Day by indulging in a whopping 30% savings on all reports in the Spacecategory. Offer valid from 16th April for a limited period.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180408005079/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com