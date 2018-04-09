Regulatory News:

On 6 April 2018, the Office of Foreign Assets Control ("OFAC") of the Department of the Treasury of the United States of America ("US Treasury") designated, amongst others, certain persons and certain companies which are controlled or deemed to be controlled by some of these persons to be added to its Specially Designated Nationals List (the "OFAC Sanctions"). These include Mr. Oleg Deripaska, a non-executive director of the Company, the Company, En+ Group Plc, a Jersey company listed on the London Stock Exchange and the Moscow Stock Exchange and a shareholder holding 48.13% equity interest in the Company, B-Finance Ltd., a BVI company, and Basic Element Limited, a Jersey company, each controlled by Mr. Deripaska, together with certain other companies owned or controlled or deemed to be controlled by Mr. Deripaska.

The US Treasury's press release of 6 April 2018 (the "US Treasury Release") states that: "OFAC's actions were carried out pursuant to authority provided under Executive Order (E.O.) 13661 and E.O. 13662, authorities codified by the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), as well as E.O. 13582. These actions follow the Department of the Treasury's issuance of the CAATSA Section 241 report in late January 2018."

The US Treasury Release further states that: "All assets subject to U.S. jurisdiction of the designated individuals and entities, and of any other entities blocked by operation of law as a result of their ownership by a sanctioned party, are frozen, and U.S. persons are generally prohibited from dealings with them. Additionally, non-U.S. persons could face sanctions for knowingly facilitating significant transactions for or on behalf of the individuals or entities blocked today."

The full text of the US Treasury Release can be read at

https://home.treasury.gov/news/press-releases/sm0338

In addition, OFAC issued two general licenses in connection with these designations authorising U.S. persons to engage in certain limited activities and transactions involving the Company or its subsidiaries (the "Group"). One of the licenses authorises, with certain limitations and exclusions, U.S. persons to engage in transactions and activities ordinarily incident and necessary to the maintenance or wind down of operations, contracts, or other agreements (including the importation of goods, services, or technology onto the US) involving the Group ("License 12"). The other license authorises, with certain limitations and exclusions, U.S. persons to engage in transactions and activities ordinarily incident and necessary to divest or transfer to a non-U.S. person, or to facilitate the transfer by a non-U.S. person to another non-U.S. person, of debt, equity, or other holdings in three entities, including the Company and EN+ Group Plc ("Licence 13

The Company assesses that the OFAC Sanctions may result in technical defaults in relation to certain credit obligations of the Group, and the Company is currently evaluating the impact (if any) of such technical defaults on the financial position of the Group. The Company is currently in compliance with its credit and financial obligations (including repayment obligations) in all other respects. The Company intends to continue to fulfill its existing commitments in accordance with applicable legal and regulatory requirements.

There may be a delay in the despatch of the Company's annual report for the year ended 31 December 2017. A further announcement will be made as soon as possible in this regard.

Whilst further evaluation is being carried out by the Company to assess the impact of the OFAC Sanctions on the Group, the Company's initial assessment is that it is highly likely that the impact may be materially adverse to the business and prospects of the Group.

The Company's primary focus remains its business and, most importantly, all of its global customers, investors and partners. As a global business that engages with companies in different markets, the Company will continue to ensure it abides by all applicable laws and regulations.

The Company will make further announcement(s) as soon as possible following further evaluation of the situation. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise extreme caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

