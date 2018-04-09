

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan had a current account surplus of 2.076 trillion yen in February, the Ministry of Finance said on Monday.



That was shy of expectations for a surplus of 2.196 trillion yen following the 607.4 billion yen surplus in January.



The trade balance reflected a surplus of 188.7 billion yen, also missing expectations for 249.7 billion yen following the 666.6 billion yen shortfall in the previous month.



Exports were up 0.9 percent on year at 6.423 trillion yen, while imports jumped 17.8 percent to 6.234 trillion yen.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX