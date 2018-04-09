

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan posted a current account surplus of 2.076 trillion yen in February, the Ministry of Finance said on Monday - down 28.7 percent on year.



The headline figure was shy of expectations for a surplus of 2.196 trillion yen following the 607.4 billion yen surplus in January.



The trade balance reflected a surplus of 188.7 billion yen, also missing expectations for 249.7 billion yen following the 666.6 billion yen shortfall in the previous month.



Exports were up 0.9 percent on year at 6.423 trillion yen following the 12.6 percent jump in January to 6.226 trillion yen.



Imports surged 17.8 percent to 6.234 trillion yen after adding an annual 7.9 percent to 6.893 trillion yen a month earlier.



The capital account showed a deficit of 12.3 billion yen after posting a 25.8 billion yen shortfall in January.



The financial account saw a surplus of 1.539 trillion yen following the 1.207 trillion yen surplus in the previous month.



The adjusted current account surplus came in at 1.024 trillion yen, shy of expectations for 1.390 trillion yen and down from 2.022 trillion yen a month earlier.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX