Data Center Expo & Optoelectronic Sensor Expo Making Debuts at CIOE 2018

SHENZHEN, China, April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --The world's most influential optoelectronic exhibition, CIOE will present its first ever Data Center Expo and Optoelectronic Sensor Expo at the Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center on September 5-8, 2018, bringing unprecedented opportunities on cloud computing, big data, data center services, ICT system equipment and infrastructure.

Data Center Expo & Optoelectronic Sensor Expo to Unlock Future of IoT

The Data Center Expo will draw tremendous attention from buyers in southern China and the rest of the country, including major telecom operators, IDC, system integrators, Internet companies, and financial institutions.

Meanwhile CIOE will also launch the Optoelectronic Sensor Expo, covering optoelectronic sensors, fiber optic sensors, machine vision, LiDAR, and IoT sensors, with focuses on optoelectronic sensing applications in consumer electronics, automotive, communications electronics, machinery, chemicals and pharmaceuticals.

Insights into Hot Trends and Presenting Innovative Integrated Solutions for Emerging Applications

As optoelectronic products and materials are widely used in intelligent manufacturing, industrial automation, bio-photonics and other fields, CIOE is dedicated to helping exhibitors expand business network by gathering professionals in fields such as optical communications, mobile phones, automotive, consumer electronics semiconductor processing, security / defense, medical, and aerospace, in order to create and explore cross-industries business opportunities.

Integrated Platform Covering the Entire Supply Chain

CIOE 2018 will also feature five other leading sub-expos: Optical Communications Expo, Lasers Technology & Intelligent Manufacturing Expo, Infrared Applications Expo, Precision Optics, Lens & Camera Module Expo and Photonics Innovation Pavilion. With the synergy in the inclusive expos, more opportunities will be generated for upstream & downstream players in supply chain, maximizing value for all exhibitors.

Connect You to the Future of Optoelectronics with Concurrent Conference

Serving as China's top-class annual technical exchange platform in optoelectronics, CIOEC 2018 will present 25+ professional forums gathering 270+ industry leaders and 5800+ professionals to discuss and explore the latest technologies and trends of optoelectronic industry, creating high value through enriched exhibitions and conferences.

Reserve Your Booth Now and Meet 57,000+ Buyers at CIOE 2018!

For tremendous returning exhibitors is heating up CIOE 2018 booth applications, about 70% of the exhibition spaces have been reserved on CIOE 2018. If you are interested to reserve a booth, please contact us now.

About China International Optoelectronic Exposition (www.cioe.cn)

Established in 1999, CIOE is the largest show of its kind in the world. Covering the whole supply chain of the optoelectronic industry, the 20th China International Optoelectronic Expo (CIOE 2018) will kick off its grand opening ceremony at Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center on September 5-8. With 110,000 ãŽ¡ exhibition area, CIOE will attract about 1,700+ optoelectronic companies and more than 57000+ professional visitors. The premier event is not only an ideal platform to boost marketing and branding results, but also a platform to see innovative optoelectronic technologies and to network with industry experts and leaders.

About UBM Herong (www.ubmherong.com)

CIOE is organized by Shenzhen UBM Herong Exhibition Co Ltd, a joint venture company of UBM Asia, a wholly owned company of UBM plc. listed on the London Stock Exchange. UBM Herong is able to tap on UBM's extensive global reach and show management expertise to service exhibitors and visitors even better. Its strong bond with companies and professionals in the field of optoelectronics enables it to support the industry's continuous growth and technological development.

