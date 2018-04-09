GLOSFER CEO Taewon Kim to get a leading role in the flagship event of the Pioneers Festival 2018 held in Austria

Taewon Kim, CEO of GLOSFER, a leading blockchain technology and services company in Korea, will attend Europe's largest IT Conference, the "Pioneers Festival", as a speaker in the flagship event.

SEOUL, South Korea, April 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --GLOSFER CEO Taewon Kim, whose company is a leading blockchain company in South Korea, will join the Europe's largest IT Conference, the Pioneers Festival, as a speaker this May.

Kim is the first Korean entrepreneur to stand as a speaker in the flagship event of the Pioneers Festival.

Pioneers Festival is an annual event that takes place in Vienna, Austria, hosted by Austria's leading Venture Capital, "Pioneers." About 2,500 participants, ranging from politicians, government officials, VC, journalists and entrepreneurs from all over Europe, will gather to discuss the new technologies that enhance the lives of people. Additionally, 500 startups selected through a rigorous screening process, are given the opportunity to showcase their products and services to participants and to form a network with the participants.

Pioneers'18 will be held at Hofburg Imperial Palace in Vienna for two days, from May 24th to 25th. Taewon Kim is planned to make his presence as a speaker in the afternoon session of the first day, delivering a speech on the practical demonstration of blockchain technology combined with public service, Nowon Cash (NW Cash).

The case of Nowon Cash (NW Cash) epitomizes convergence of blockchain technology and public service. NW Cash is a cryptocurrency specifically for Nowon-gu, a residential district of national capital Seoul, which aims to the boost local economy. Since its establishment and adoption of NW Cash on February 1st, the number of volunteering has increased in Nowon-gu, along with the rise of the consumption of NW Cash. Accordingly, GLOSFER will give a presentation on the establishment process of NW Cash, way of use, and projected results.

Especially, the host organization, Pioneers, are showing high hopes for Taewon Kim's session, providing simultaneous translation for the first time in Pioneers Festival history.

GLOSFER's Taewon Kim said, "It is an honor being the first Korean ever to deliver a speech in the Pioneers Festival. I will let the world know South Korea's current and future blockchain technologies."

About GLOSFER: GLOSFER is a leading blockchain technology and services company in South Korea. Building on its roots as a first-generation blockchain company, GLOSFER strives to expand its activities into various industries to bolster its reach in both domestic and international markets, by leveraging innovative technologies and services, including its PHP API blockchain platform PACKUTH and its online and offline cryptocurrency trading platforms. With its upcoming Infinity Project, powered by its HYCON coin, the company seeks to establish and facilitate its cryptocurrency ecosystem while contributing to a more transparent and fair society based on blockchain technology through cooperation with public institutions.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/663532/Taewon_Kim___CEO_and_CTO_of_GLOSFER.jpg