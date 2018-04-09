

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks were trading mixed in cautious trade on Monday despite steep declines on Wall Street Friday after U.S. jobs data for March disappointed investors and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell backed a gradual approach to rate hikes unless events change.



The U.S. Labor Department said non-farm payroll employment rose by 103,000 jobs in March after spiking by an upwardly revised 326,000 jobs in February.



Economists had expected an increase of about 193,000 jobs. The jobless rate came in at 4.1 percent in the month, unchanged from the five previous months.



Trade worries persist after China's official news agency Xinhua said on Saturday that US 'waywardness' in its tit-for-tat tariff exchange will only end in defeat.



Meanwhile, 'China will take down its trade barriers because it is the right thing to do,' Trump said in a tweet on Sunday.



China's Shanghai Composite index was down about 0.2 percent as investors waited Chinese President Xi Jinping's Tuesday speech at the Boao Forum for directional cues. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was rising 0.6 percent.



Japan's Nikkei index was marginally higher in lackluster trade as the yen held steady against the dollar after the release of current account balance data for February.



Japan had a current account surplus of 2.076 trillion yen in February, the Ministry of Finance said. That was shy of expectations for a surplus of 2.196 trillion yen following the 607.4 billion yen surplus in January.



Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was little changed in choppy trade, with banks and miners underperforming. New Zealand's S&P/NZX 50 index was marginally lower.



South Korea's Kospi average rose 0.2 percent, led by technology stocks. Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics was up 1.3 percent while Hyundai Motor and Posco lost 1-2 percent.



U.S. stocks fell sharply on Friday after closing higher for three straight sessions. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the tech-heavy Nasdaq slid around 2.3 percent each and the S&P 500 tumbled 2.2 percent on renewed trade-war worries after President Donald Trump threatened to impose $100 billion of additional tariffs on Chinese imports and the Chinese government declared it would retaliate to new tariffs 'with force and without hesitation.'



European markets ended Friday's session lower after the release of downbeat U.S. jobs data for March and amid rising tensions between the United States and China.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index eased 0.4 percent. The German DAX dropped half a percent, France's CAC 40 index shed 0.4 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 slipped 0.2 percent.



Oil prices rose in Asian trading after falling more than 2 percent on Friday.



