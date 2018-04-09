Data presentations include results demonstrating SENS-401's effectiveness in preclinical models when administered 4 days post-acoustic trauma, and joint study with UConn Health on circulating blood biomarker for hearing loss

Sensorion (Paris:ALSEN) (FR0012596468 ALSEN), a biotech company specializing in the treatment of inner ear diseases, will present new data in two oral sessions at the American Neurotology Society's (ANS) annual meeting, part of the Combined Otolaryngology Spring Meetings (COSM) at the Gaylord National Resort Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland from April 20th to 22nd, 2018.

The COSM conference brings together otolaryngolists of different specialties, head and neck surgeons, residents in training, medical students, and allied health professionals for the purpose of disseminating and exchanging advancements and clinical research at the forefront of the field of otolaryngology. The data being presented by Sensorion include results from a study of SENS-401 in preclinical models, designed to determine how long after hearing loss onset SENS-401 could be administered, and results from a study conducted in collaboration with the University of Connecticut (UConn Health) of a circulating blood biomarker for hearing loss.

The respective oral presentation titles and times are as follows:

Sensorion Study Title:

The Clinical Stage Otoprotectant SENS-401 Effectively Reduces Hearing Loss in Rats When Administered up to 96 hours after Severe Acoustic Trauma

Date Time Sunday, April 22, 10:50 AM EST

Location: Convention Center, Maryland C

Sensorion/UConn Health Joint Study Title:

Noise-Induced Trauma Produces a Temporal Pattern of Change in Serum Levels of the Outer Hair Cell Biomarker Prestin

Date Time Sunday, April 22, 8:55 AM EST

Location: Convention Center, Maryland C

"We are pleased to have the opportunity to present our independent data at COSM this year given SENS-401's entry into Phase 2 trials in 2018, as well as our joint study data conducted in collaboration with UConn Health," said Nawal Ouzren, Chief Executive Officer of Sensorion. "COSM is a premier platform for researchers working on the cutting edge of otolaryngology to showcase their data and we look forward to presenting results from both of these studies at this conference."

About SENS-401

SENS-401, R-azasetron besylate, is a drug candidate that aims to protect and preserve inner ear tissue when lesions are present that can cause progressive or sequelar hearing impediments. A small molecule that can be taken orally or via an injection, SENS-401 has received Orphan Drug Designation in Europe for the treatment of sudden sensorineural hearing loss, and Orphan Drug Designation from the US FDA for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric population.

About Sensorion

Sensorion is a biotech company pioneering novel treatments of inner ear diseases such as severe vertigo, tinnitus or hearing loss. Two products are currently in the clinical development stage: SENS-111, in phase 2 in acute unilateral vestibulopathy (vestibular neuritis), and SENS-401, which has completed a phase 1 trial. The company was founded by Inserm (the French Institute of Health and Medical Research) and is utilizing its pharmaceutical R&D experience and comprehensive technology platform to develop first-in-class easy-to-administer, notably orally active, drugs for treating and preventing hearing loss and the symptoms of bouts of vertigo and tinnitus.

Based in Montpellier, Southern France, Sensorion has received financial support from Bpifrance, through the InnoBio fund, and Inserm Transfert Initiative.

Sensorion has been listed on the Euronext Growth Paris exchange since April 2015.

www.sensorion-pharma.com

Name: SENSORION

ISIN code: FR0012596468

Mnemo: ALSEN

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Sensorion and its business. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Sensorion considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will be verified, which statements are subject to numerous risks, including the risks set forth in the Document de référence registration document filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF- French Financial Market Authority) on July 28, 2016 under n°R.16-069 and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Sensorion operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Sensorion or not currently considered material by Sensorion. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Sensorion to be materially different from such forward-looking statements.

This press release and the information that it contains do not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe for, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for, Sensorion shares in any country. The communication of this press release in certain countries may constitute a violation of local laws and regulations. Any recipient of this press release must inform oneself of any such local restrictions and comply therewith.

