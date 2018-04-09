Digimarc Guardian Unveils Piracy Impact Service at London Book Fair

WHAT:

Digimarc Guardian, a leading provider of anti-piracy technology for publishers, has unveiled its new Guardian Site Impact Score to help publishers accurately determine the impact level of pirate sitesand deploy the correct enforcement action, such as issuing take-down notices. Digimarc is exhibiting (Stand 3B57) and will be demonstrating how to use the Site Impact Score within its Digimarc Guardian Piracy Intelligence software. The solution provides actionable intelligence on piracy activity, a clear way for publishers to create a digital strategy and demonstrate commitment to their authors.