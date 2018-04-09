

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch industrial production growth eased in February after accelerating in the previous month, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Monday.



The average daily output of Dutch manufacturing industry climbed 4.2 percent year-over-year in February, well below the 7.1 percent spike in January. The measure has been rising since October 2015.



Production in the pharmaceutical industry grew the most by 14.3 percent annually in February, followed by machinery industry with 12.0 percent surge.



On a monthly basis, industrial production dropped a seasonally and working-day-adjusted 0.2 percent in February.



