Heijmans NV: Heijmans awarded provisional contract for N280 Roermond

The Province of Limburg has provisionally awarded the N280 Roermond contract to Heijmans. The contract includes the construction of an underpass, a parallel structure and two intersections at different levels. The Looskade will also be raised and renovated. The contract (engineering and construction) is valued at 37 million euros.

The N280 is the most important east-west connection in Central Limburg. Traffic on this road has increased in Roermond in recent years. For this reason, the Province of Limburg and the Municipality of Roermond want to improve the throughput and traffic flow to and from the city and create a better connection between the municipalities of Roermond and Leudal. The links between the N280 and the A2, the A73 and the B52 to Germany must also be improved. The renovation of this road will lead to better traffic flow, accessibility and safety.



About Heijmans

Heijmans is a listed company that combines activities related to property development, residential building, non-residential building, roads and civil engineering in the areas living, working and connecting. Our constant focus on quality improvements, innovation and integrated solutions enables us to generate added value for our clients. Heijmans realises projects for private consumers, companies and the public sector and, in partnership with its clients, is building the spatial contours of tomorrow. You will find additional information on www.heijmans.nl (http://www.heijmans.nl/).

For additional information / not for publication:



Media

Toinja van Daal

Communications

+ 31 73 543 52 17

tdaal@heijmans.nl (mailto:tdaal@heijmans.nl)

Analysts

Guido Peters

Investor Relations

+ 31 73 543 52 17

gpeters@heijmans.nl (mailto:gpeters@heijmans.nl)





Press release (http://hugin.info/130707/R/2182645/842928.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Heijmans NV via Globenewswire

