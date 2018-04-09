

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's consumer confidence held steady at the end of the first quarter, survey data from Cabinet Office showed Monday.



The seasonally adjusted consumer confidence index came in at 44.3 in March, unchanged from February.



Meanwhile, economists had expected the index to rise to 44.5.



The sub-index for livelihood fell marginally to 42.0 in March from 42.1 in the previous month. The component index for income growth slid to 42.6 from 43.1.



At the same time, the gauge measuring willingness to buy durable goods rose to 43.3 from 43.2 and the employment index improved to 49.1 from 48.9.



The survey was conducted among 8,400 households on March 15.



