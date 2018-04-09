Seasoned Regulatory Affairs Professional with 25 Years of Experience in Global Pipeline Development for Leading Pharma and Biotech Companies

Dr. Pearce Joins as ABIVAX Works with FDA and EMA on Next Stage Developments of its Clinical Product Candidates

Regulatory News:

ABIVAX (Paris:ABVX) (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 ABVX), a biotechnology company harnessing the immune system to develop a functional cure for HIV and treatments for inflammatory diseases and cancer, today announces the appointment of Dr. Alexandra Pearce as Vice President and Head of Regulatory Affairs, effective May 21, 2018. Dr. Pearce brings to ABIVAX broad experience in regulatory affairs and in working closely with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and with the European Medicines Agency (EMA). She has successfully led the global regulatory process through approval across a variety of therapeutic areas.

"We are thrilled to have Dr. Pearce serve in this position during this exciting time as we approach important regulatory milestones for our lead programs," saidProfessor Hartmut Ehrlich, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of ABIVAX. "Dr. Pearce's regulatory experience, gained through her 25 years at Pfizer, Amgen, and Glenmark, will be of immense value for our upcoming discussions about licensing strategies and pivotal trials for our clinical product candidates ABX464 and ABX196 with the FDA, EMA, and other regulatory authorities."

Dr. Pearce joins ABIVAX from Viramal, where she served as Chief Operations Officer and Head of Regulatory Affairs. Previously, she held roles as Executive Vice President and Head of Global Regulatory Affairs for Glenmark (UK), responsible for regulatory strategy, drug development and the successful commercialization of all in-house and in-licensed products spanning 80 countries. Prior to this, as Executive Director, Global Regulatory Affairs and Safety at Amgen, she was responsible for developing and executing global regulatory strategies for early pipeline molecules across all therapeutic areas. Before joining Amgen, Dr. Pearce was the Global Regulatory Leader and Director of Worldwide Regulatory Strategy at Pfizer. In this role, Dr. Pearce was accountable for current and emerging business interests for products within the cardiovascular portfolio, as well as serving as Pfizer's regulatory liaison with the FDA. She started her career as a research scientist at the Centre for Applied Microbiology and Research (CAMR) Division of Biotechnology in the UK in the late 1980s, and received her Ph.D. in Biotechnology from the Open University in London in 1993.

"I am excited to join ABIVAX and am looking forward to help advance the Company's promising potential therapies in HIV, ulcerative colitis, and hepatocellular cancer," said Dr. Pearce. "I have been impressed by the Company's progress in developing ABX464, which could potentially induce a lasting remission in patients with HIV, and dampen the inflammation in patients with ulcerative colitis, as well as ABX196, which could enhance the treatment response in patients with hepatocellular cancer. These new therapies have the potential to address major disease areas and have a positive impact on the lives of countless patients suffering from these conditions.

About ABIVAX (www.abivax.com

ABIVAX is mobilizing the body's natural immune machinery to treat patients with viral infections, autoimmune diseases and cancer. A clinical-stage company, ABIVAX leverages its antiviral and immune enhancing platforms to optimize candidates to cure HIV and treat inflammatory bowel diseases, as well as liver cancer. ABIVAX is listed on Euronext compartment B (ISIN: FR0012333284 Mnémo: ABVX). More information on the company is available at www.abivax.com/en. Follow us on Twitter @ABIVAX_

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180408005051/en/

Contacts:

ABIVAX

Finance

Didier Blondel,+33 1 53 83 08 41

didier.blondel@abivax.com

or

Communication Agency

ALIZE RP

Caroline Carmagnol,+33 6 64 18 99 59/+33 1 44 54 36 65

abivax@alizerp.com

or

Investors

LifeSci Advisors

Chris Maggos, +41 79 367 6254

chris@lifesciadvisors.com